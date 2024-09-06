Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

