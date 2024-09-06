Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VPV opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.