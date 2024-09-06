Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000.

ASA stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

