Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BOCT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.