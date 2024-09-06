Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJUL. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% in the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,408 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,802,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:BJUL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

