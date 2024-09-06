Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBH opened at $11.02 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

