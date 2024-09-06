Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

