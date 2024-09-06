Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

