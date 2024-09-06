Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

