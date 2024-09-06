Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

