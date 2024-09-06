Blur Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $49.85 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,854,588,267.1232877 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15761364 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $48,068,271.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

