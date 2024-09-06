B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $428.80

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 428.80 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 428.80 ($5.64), with a volume of 1426710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.10 ($5.79).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.67 ($7.73).
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
