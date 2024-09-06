Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,062.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,781.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,778.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,699.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

