Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,560 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of GXC stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

