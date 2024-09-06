Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

