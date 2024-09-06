Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.