Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

