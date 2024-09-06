Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

