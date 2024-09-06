Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

SBUX stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

