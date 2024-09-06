Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

