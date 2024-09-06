Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after buying an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 28,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 103,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $56.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

