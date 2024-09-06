Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $461.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

