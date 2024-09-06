Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,430 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

