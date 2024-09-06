Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $10.75 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.