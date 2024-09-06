BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWA opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

