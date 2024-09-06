BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.51

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.53, with a volume of 4347184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BP by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.