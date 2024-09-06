Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 1,530,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,454,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

