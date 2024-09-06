BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 129.63 and a quick ratio of 128.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$168.68 million and a P/E ratio of -28.19.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

