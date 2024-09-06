Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.33

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as high as C$13.78. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 3,082 shares.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$129.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.33.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.42%.

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

