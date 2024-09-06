Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price at $70.67

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

