Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 167,441 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.