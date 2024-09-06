Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $106.29

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BRP stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $5,376,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in BRP by 160.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BRP by 23.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BRP by 17.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares during the period.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.