Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $9.62

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bumble by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bumble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

