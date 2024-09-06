Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $6.54

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.54.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday.

Holley Stock Performance

Holley stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Holley’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Holley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Holley by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Holley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

