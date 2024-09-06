Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) PT at C$1.50

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
About Logan Energy
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
