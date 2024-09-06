Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,379,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 486,902 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.