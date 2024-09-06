Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$95.50

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.18. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$61.85 and a 1 year high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.445993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

