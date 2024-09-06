Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 558,181.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

BIP opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

