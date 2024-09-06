BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

