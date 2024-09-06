C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
C3.ai Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of AI stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.83.
Insider Activity at C3.ai
In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AI
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than C3.ai
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zscaler: A Heavily Downgraded Stock With Big Upside Potential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Trevi Therapeutics Could Be a Triple-Bagger Biotech Stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is There an AI Bubble: Yes? No? Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.