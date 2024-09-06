C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

