Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,169.99

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,169.99 ($28.53) and traded as low as GBX 2,120 ($27.88). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($28.01), with a volume of 1,699 shares changing hands.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,169.82. The stock has a market cap of £443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

