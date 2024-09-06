Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$52.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.03.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.66 and a 52-week high of C$52.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$47.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

