Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Stock Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Shares of LILM stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Lilium by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

