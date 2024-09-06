CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock valued at $730,497,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMT opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

