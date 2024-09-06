CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,008,889 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $30.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 251.42, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

