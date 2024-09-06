Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38.98 ($0.51), with a volume of 1965940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.30 ($0.49).

Carclo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.60. The stock has a market cap of £28.62 million, a PE ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rachel Amey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,150 ($1,512.16). 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

