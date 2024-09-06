CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Trading 1.3% Higher

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.64. 8,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

CareCloud Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.