CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 5.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 538,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 912,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.