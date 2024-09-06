Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Moderate Sell at Hsbc Global Res

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

