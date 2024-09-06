Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $69.02 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

